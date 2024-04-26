Nonprofit backs Victorville Councilmember Blanca Gomez in meeting disturbance case

A nonprofit organization has announced it is backing Victorville City Councilmember Blanca Gomez ahead of a planned hearing next week related to her arrest at a council meeting last year.

San Bernardino County Superior Court records show that lawyers from Riverside-based Starting Over, Inc., which advocates social justice and combats poverty and incarceration, are representing Gomez in the case. She faces a misdemeanor criminal charge of disturbing a public meeting.

A hearing in the ongoing case, which stems from Gomez's arrest during a Feb. 21, 2023, council meeting, is scheduled for Thursday, according to Starting Over representatives.

Attorney Vonya Quarles said the charge was unfounded.

"The fact is, Ms. Gomez has been elected twice by her constituents who want her to represent them. She fervently advocates for her constituents and raises awareness of issues happening in Victorville that she believes have not received the attention they deserve," she said in a written statement.

"I believe (Gomez) has always been an outspoken woman who pushes the boundaries and has simply disagreed with leadership in Victorville, which she is within her rights to do," Quarles.

The attorney said Gomez was being prosecuted unfairly.

"The council may have been concerned about maintaining decorum during the meeting but to pursue charges against her doesn't make sense. When only 8% of property crimes are ever charged, it begs the question, why Blanca Gomez, and why is this case even moving through the courts?" Quarles said. "This is a waste of the city's time and resources which would be better suited for addressing the concerns of the citizens of Victorville."

The February arrest took place when Gomez addressed the council chamber as a private citizen but was admonished after bringing up discussions that occurred during closed sessions of the city council.

The argument escalated until Gomez was ultimately removed from the meeting, handcuffed, and arrested.

Start Over representatives pointed out that the incident followed three prior arrests, including one for trespassing and resisting arrest at Hesperia City Hall in 2018 and two other incidents in 2021.

Gomez has since pleaded not guilty to the charge of disturbing a public meeting, court records show.

