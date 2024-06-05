None injured in 1st Source Bank robbery at Ireland and Ironwood roads in South Bend

Police lights

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department is looking for information regarding a bank robbery that occurred on June 5 on the city's south side.

A suspect entered 1st Source Bank at the corner of Ireland Road and Ironwood Road around 1 p.m. before approaching a teller window and demanding money from the drawer, police said in a press release.

"The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money prior to officers’ arrival," the press release said, stating that no one was injured during the incident.

Police reported that detectives from the department's Major Crimes Unit have reviewed surveillance footage and are looking for a man, who they described as tall, thin and wearing a florescent safety/work-style jacket, a Yellowstone hat, and a surgical mask.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the suspect contact the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: None hurt in 1st Source Bank robbery at Ireland and Ironwood roads