‘None of your business’: Palmiter claims he didn’t know Madalina was missing

‘None of your business’: Palmiter claims he didn’t know Madalina was missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cross-examination started late Wednesday in the trial of Christopher Palmiter, the stepfather of missing Cornelius girl, Madalina Cojocari. Palmiter is on trial for not reporting Madalina missing.

The prosecution hammered Palmiter on how he could have been distant from Madalina and Diana when his own family helped bring them from Moldova to the United States, and he promised Madalina’s grandfather he’d take care of her.

The defense went day by day with Palmiter in his testimony from November 21 when Madalina was last seen in public, until her mother, Diana Cojocari, Palmiter’s wife, went to her school on December 15 and reported her daughter missing after 23 days and only after school authorities started asking questions.

At one point, Palmiter says Diana told him Madalina was sick and, in her room, but he testified that he never went to check on her.

The prosecution says Palmiter had to have known Madalina wasn’t home after he returned from a trip to Michigan on November 26, 2022, because after that, he never heard her jumping on her bed in her room like he usually did.

“You never heard her jumping on her bed after you returned from Michigan?” asked Austin Butler, an assistant district attorney for Mecklenburg County.

“No, I don’t think so,” answered Palmiter.

The defense showed a note from Palmiter’s phone that he took in the first or second week of December.

It said, “gone for two days” and was signed by Diana.

Palmiter says Diana grew more distant with him, confronting him about taking her things and accusing him of calling the police on her.

Queen City News

Finding Madalina

Palmiter says when he confronted Diana about where Madalina was, Diana told him it was none of his business.

Palmiter’s attorney asked him where he thinks Madalina is.

“I think Diana took her somewhere with her Moldovan family, I believe Diana has tucked her away somewhere where she’s not going to be found,” said Palmiter.

Palmiter says he never had concern for Madalina’s well-being because he didn’t think Diana would harm her, and he believed she was with Diana hiking in the mountains after he returned to Michigan.

The prosecution says Palmiter knew his daughter was missing school, and he had plenty of notices from the school.

Palmiter says right before Thanksgiving, Diana insisted that Palmiter go to Michigan and retrieve Madalina’s warm clothes for the winter.

Palmiter says they were stored in that state because the couple made a plan for Madalina and Diana to hide out in Michigan because Diana felt that “Russian entities” were watching her and Madalina.

That plan fell through, but Palmiter says he went to Michigan from November 23-26, 2022 to bring back the clothes.

An FBI phone analyst testified Tuesday about texts, emails and phone calls found on Palmiter’s phone which indicate he knew Madalina wasn’t showing up to school and searches from his phone about truancy laws days in December before Diana reported Madalina missing.

Palmiter testified for the defense that he didn’t know what truancy was and was researching it, and that prompted the search.

Palmiter’s cross-examination continues Thursday morning.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.