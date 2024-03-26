Non-profit prepares for Annual Food and Basket Giveaway

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big Easter giveaway is back Tuesday, each year helping thousands of families in northeastern Pennsylvania.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci spoke with the non-profit who holds the event.

Friends of the Poor Annual Easter Food and Basket Giveaway is back and bigger than ever.

The non-profit was preparing earlier Monday for the giveaway that kicks off at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Scranton Cultural Center.

All who need a helping hand for the holiday are welcome.

With Easter in a few days, Friends of the Poor is continuing one of its missions to make sure everyone has a good holiday, hosting its annual easter food and basket giveaway at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday.

“It’s an extra stressor for people who live paycheck to paycheck. It’s just not something you can budget in and afford that extra food and the extra treats, so we just want to make sure everyone enjoys their holidays with their families the same way we will,” said Friends of the Poor President and CEO Meghan Loftus.

The Scranton non-profit has held the giveaway for more than 20 years now and Loftus, says it continues to grow every year.

“It means we’re doing a good job. It means we’re reaching more people and people know that we exist and that it’s a resource there for them, but it also means that the need isn’t getting any better,” Loftus said.

The giveaway will not only include groceries for an easter dinner, but baskets for the children donated by the community.

This entire tractor-trailer is filled with easter baskets, prepared for the thousands of people within NEPA that the non-profit believes will show up.

“The last three events we had ran out of food, some as early as 10:00 a.m., some at 12:00 p.m., so we’re preparing for 4,000 families,” Loftus added.

With more than 3,000 Easter baskets this year and even more mouths to feed, an event this size takes several months of planning.

But at the end of the day, those who volunteered their time and resources are happy to help.

“Sometimes I get worried about how much work everyone is putting into it and checking on them and everyone just says it’s all worth it. The day of the event you see the smile on people’s faces and the relief and think about the smiles the kids have on easter morning,” said Loftus.

The giveaway will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until the resources run out.

For anyone who doesn’t make it, the Friends of the Poor Food Pantry is open Wednesdays and Thursdays.

