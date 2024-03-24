Non-profit hosts iftaar for Muslims with disabilities in Ramadan
A non-profit Muslim organization hosted a Ramadan celebration in Naperville for families with special needs during the month of Ramadan.
A non-profit Muslim organization hosted a Ramadan celebration in Naperville for families with special needs during the month of Ramadan.
Four things to know about the Israel-Hamas war as the holy month of Ramadan begins for Palestinian Muslims in Gaza with no ceasefire.
Toys for Bob — which developed 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy and was behind Crash Bandicoot 4, along with the Nintendo Switch port for the N. Sane Trilogy — reached a deal with Xbox for a new game, according to Windows Central.
This week, we’re looking at some hot fintech startups in Africa, how Mint's closure has been Copilot's gain and why VCs have doubled down on a particular expense management startup. While venture funding in Africa (like everywhere else in the world) has dropped in recent times, this past week was a good one for the region’s fintech ecosystem.
The economic fallout from the reversal of Roe v. Wade was lessened by a surge in telemedicine. That could change depending on the outcome of another Supreme Court case this year.
Snap one up while it's over 60% off. With over 15,000 perfect reviews, it's a no-brainer.
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
The Walsh sisters notched wins in 10 of 18 women's swimming events.
Peter Angelos bought the Orioles for $173 million on Oct. 4, 1993.
If you're looking to clean up and organize your garage this spring, check out these great deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale to help you do just that!
After a legal settlement that could make over how real estate agents are paid, experts have advice for buyers navigating the new landscape.
This gizmo can help soothe your dry, flaky, itchy scalp — and it's over 40% off.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
Whether you need to tackle your chaotic closet, bathroom, bedroom or kitchen, these deals may be all the motivation you need.
Lionel Messi is giving fans a free month of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Are you ready to watch?
The Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."
Here's what you should do if you have any of these potentially risky items in your home.
The Sofia by Sofia Vergara Swim line is stocked with curve-hugging styles that you'll want to wear all season long.
After months of speculation about Kate Middleton's health, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video on Friday.
With just weeks left in the NBA regular season, finish the season strong with one of these six players who could boost your lineup.