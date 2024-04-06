Non-profit furniture bank Flourish hosts 'Running of the Beds' to raise funds, donations
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took the stage on Wednesday at a Stanford event held by the university's business school, offering some small insights into how he thinks about running one of the world's most valuable tech companies. It was a notable appearance because Pichai's been having a bit of a rough go lately. Google is widely perceived to have gotten a late start on generative AI, trailing behind Microsoft-funded OpenAI.
For years, banks have been financing large renewable power projects, from utility-scale solar farms to horizon-spanning wind farms. On Thursday, the EPA announced that it had awarded $20 billion in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act to eight organizations that will use the money to make loans that will help with those projects. “It’s a chance to prove that this works and creates real benefit on the ground for people across America,” Dawn Lippert, founder and CEO of Elemental Excelerator, told TechCrunch, adding that “tribal communities, rural communities, low income and disadvantaged communities are really the focus here.”
Just hours after Elon Musk claimed Reuters was "lying" about plans to ditch its $25,000 low cost EV and instead focus all its efforts on a robotaxi, the Tesla CEO announced on X that he would reveal said robotaxi in an event on August 8. The announcement comes as Tesla EV sales have lagged and profits have fallen, leaving the company and its CEO on a search for another product to boost sales — or at least the stock price. Earlier Friday, a Reuters report citing three anonymous sources and internal documents said that Tesla was abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV and would instead focus resources on a planned robotaxi that is being built on the same small EV platform that was also supposed to power the lower-cost vehicle.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Banks have now regained the deposits they lost following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but that doesn't solve all challenges facing regional lenders.
Today on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, Mary Ann, Becca and Alex gathered to dig into favorites from the hundreds of new YC companies that pitched, and a venture capital fund that wants to become "the investment and innovation arm of the autism community." Becca wanted to talk about Seso and its fascinating fintech play in the agricultural space, while Alex brought Home From College and its recent seed round to the mix.
OpenStack allows enterprises to manage their own AWS-like private clouds on-premises. Dubbed "Caracal," this new release emphasizes new features for hosting AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The typical OpenStack user is a large enterprise company.
Agility Robotics on Thursday confirmed that it has laid off a “small number” of employees. The well-funded Oregon-based firm says the job loss is part of a company-wide focus on commercialization efforts. “As part of Agility’s ongoing efforts to structure the company for success, we have parted ways with a small number of employees that were not central to core product development and commercialization,” the company wrote in a statement provided to TechCrunch.
Two years ago, Jobs for the Future (JFF), a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-wage workers attain upward mobility, established a venture arm, JFFVentures, to back innovative employment tech. The new fund -- furnished in part by the Autodesk Foundation, the Workday Foundation and the American Council on Education -- will target founders building HR, education and workforce solutions that "enable economic mobility for workers in middle to low-wage jobs," said JFFVentures Fund managing partner Sabari Raja.
Paris-based startup Pigment has raised a $145 million funding round just five years after its inception. The enterprise software company offers a business planning platform for large companies to visualize their past financial performance and forecast upcoming quarters. This funding round comes as a bit of a surprise as large rounds have been few and far between in France.
SiMa.ai, a Silicon Valley–based startup producing embedded machine learning (ML) system-on-chip (SoC) platforms, today announced that it has raised a $70 million extension funding round as it plans to bring its second-generation chipset, specifically built for multimodal generative AI processing, to market. SiMa.ai, named after "seema," the Hindi word for "boundary," strives to leverage this shift by offering its edge AI SoC to organizations across industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture and healthcare sectors. The San Jose–headquartered startup, which targets the market segment between 5W and 25W of energy usage, launched its first ML SoC to bring AI and ML through an integrated software-hardware combination.