Non-profit clean up NWA trails after storms

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 300 volunteers with a local nonprofit organization came together to clear away debris from recent storm damage on June 1.

The Trailblazers is a nonprofit that is dedicated to the development of local trails in northwest Arkansas. The trailblazers have focused its efforts on Bentonville trails, but plan to make their way to Rogers, Bella vista and other cities where trails are affected.

“We have an amazing community,” Ciara Logan, program manager, said. “It’s a big family and everyone helps each other

The Trailblazers will hold community workdays every Saturday until all trails in NWA are debris-free, Logan said.

If you are interested in volunteering, please visit The Trailblazers’ website.

