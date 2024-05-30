Non-custodial parents accused of abducting 5-year-old from suburban DCFS office

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — The biological mother and father of a 5-year-old girl were arrested Tuesday in connection with her abduction from a suburban Department of Children and Family Services office, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to police in Woodstock, officers learned of the abduction from the DCFS office located on Newell Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 28. Arriving officers learned that the courts had recently appointed custody of the child to DCFS.

Upon hearing the decision, police say the child’s mother and father, identified as Jessica Walsh, 29, and Jeffrey Cook, 57, both of Lake in the Hills, took the 5-year-old and fled the area of Woodstock by vehicle. Police add that detectives were unsuccessful in getting the mother to return the child.

Gov. Pritzker announces next director of DCFS

Lake in the Hills police officers assisted in locating the vehicle near the parents’ home.

Officers executed a search warrant and discovered both Walsh and Cook inside, along with the 5-year-old girl. Both parents were arrested and await initial court appearances.

As a precaution, medics at a nearby hospital evaluated the 5-year-old girl before she returned to DCFS custody.

Walsh and Cook each face a felony child abduction. Cook also faces obstruction of justice.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.