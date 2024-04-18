The nominees for 2024 Crystal Apple Awards are in — nearly 100 of them

The Crystal Apples awards program recognizes excellence in local education and is presented by the McLaran Leadership Foundation in cooperation with Salem-Keizer Public Schools and the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce.

A record 97 teachers, administrators and support staff from more than 50 public and private schools and programs in Salem and Keizer have been nominated for the 2024 Crystal Apple Awards.

About a dozen educators are chosen each year to receive a Crystal Apple and revealed at an annual awards gala. Fifteen honorees were selected from last year's previous record, based on research of the Statesman Journal archives, of 89 nominees.

Recipients of the 25th Crystal Apple Awards will be announced Wednesday, May 22, at the Salem Convention Center. Tickets are sold out for the event, but names are being taken for a waiting list on the Salem Chamber website.

The nominee list represents a range of people who make an impact on students and schools, including teachers, counselors, instructional assistants and custodians.

The nominees for the 25th Crystal Apple Awards

The 97 nominees are:

Gabriela Acevedo-Solis, teacher, Waldo Middle School

Emilie Andersson, teacher, Cummings Elementary

Darlene Andrus, administrative secretary, Human Resources

Kelsey Baller, teacher, Chapman Hill Elementary

Jessica Bell, counselor, Highland Elementary

Korie Bellinger, senior clerical specialist, Leslie Middle School

Heather Bennett, special education teacher, Walker Middle School

Damian Berdakin, teacher, South Salem High School

Sonia Bosquez, community school outreach coordinator, Waldo Middle School

Leah Brakebill, speech language pathologist, South Salem High School

Tammy Bromley, special education teacher, Lee Elementary

Mackenzie Brown, counselor, Swegle Elementary

Shayla Brown, counselor, Blanchet Catholic School

Cyndie Carter, special education teacher, Grant Community School

Abigail Caulder, library media instructional assistant, Hallman Elementary

Juan Cervantes, community resource specialist, Office of Student, Equity, Access, and Advancement

Sandy Champagne, teacher, Capital Christian School

Rosette Chen, teacher, North Salem High School

Travis Chetock, instructional mentor, Walker Middle School

Marie Davis-Anderson, custodian, McNary High School

Nicole De Blasi, program associate, Student Services

Irma Decker, teacher, Washington Elementary

Nathan Dick, special education teacher, Parrish Middle School

Kenneth Ernst, teacher, Hammond Elementary

Jody Farley, instructional assistant, Chávez Elementary

Robin Farnsworth, teacher, Pringle Elementary

Jessica Ferkel, school office specialist, Washington Elementary

Chris Feskens, teacher, McKay High School

Melissa Garmon, instructional coach, St. Vincent de Paul Dual Language Immersion Catholic School

Samantha Gibson, school office specialist, community outreach coordinator, Wright Elementary

Rita Glass, administrative assistant, Elementary English Language Acquisition

Olivia Gonzalez-Martinez, special programs instructional assistant bilingual, Myers Elementary

Vonnie Good, environmental health specialist, Safety and Risk Management Services

Vel’Dene Gould, teacher, Wright Elementary

Amy Green, international baccalaureate coordinator, North Salem High School

Annie Hatzenbihler, special education teacher, Schirle Elementary

Timothy Hauck, counselor, Stephens Middle School

Russell Heater, custodian, Leslie Middle School

Sarah Hedgepeth, special educationteacher, Sprague High School

Julie Henry, program associate, Student Services

Rubi Hovenden, program associate, Curriculum and Instruction

Laura Huazo-Saavedra, administrative assistant, St. Vincent de Paul Dual Language Immersion Catholic School

Allison Johann, teacher, Judson Middle School

Karna Johnson, counselor, Grant Community School

Lelania Ketola, counselor, Pringle Elementary

Emma Kubishta, teacher, Battle Creek Elementary

Betty Lackner, instructional support assistant, Miller Elementary

Brenda Lamb, teacher, Roberts High School

Donna Lewis, special education teacher, Bush Elementary

Danielle Luby, teacher, Lee Elementary

Elizabeth Mace, school office specialist, McNary High School

Lorena Maciel Ochoa, community school outreach coordinator, Office of Student Equity, Access, and Advancement

Tricia Maddox, special programs instructional assistant Autism, Student Services

Sarah Magnusson, teacher, Gubser Elementary

Tracy McLaughlin, teacher, Bush Elementary

Kellie Menghini, teacher, McKay High School

Keelana Meyer, career and technical education Liaison, South Salem High School

Taylor Miller, teacher, Keizer Elementary

Christina Nokes, instructional assistant, Walker Middle School

Luis Oliva Barrientos, special programs instructional assistant bilingual, Chávez Elementary

Lisa Olson, library media instructional assistant, Chapman Hill Elementary

Pat Ozenna-Lemay, teacher, Cummings Elementary

Vanessa Perales, school office specialist, Grant Community School

JaNet Peterson, teacher, Curious Cats Preschool

Trang Pham, instructional assistant, Yoshikai Elementary

Max Price, teacher, South Salem High School

Michelle Puckett, special education teacher, Leslie Middle School

Danielle Rabenberg, teacher, Keizer Elementary

Lisa Rael, teacher, Sprague High School

Ken Ramirez, security field coordinator, Safety and Risk Management Services

Claudia Rios, community school outreach coordinator, McNary High School

Shauntel Roberts, special education teacher, Swegle Elementary

Linda Rodgers, teacher, Weddle Elementary

Karen Rumrill, teacher, Walker Middle School

Stephanie Russell, principal, Grant Community School

Karen Schindler, social worker, Roberts Middle and High School

Nicole Schmidgall, special education Teacher, Behavior Intervention Center

Carolyn Schoening, registered nurse, McKay High School

Cab Searcy, teacher, Crossler Middle School

Jessica Shumate, special education teacher, Student Services

Hilda Simpson, teacher, Career and Technical Education Center

Robin Sischo, social worker, South Salem High School

Crystal Solis, teacher, Four Corners Elementary

Nichole Spearman-Eskelsen, CTE and summer programs coordinator, Lancaster Professional Center

Amanda Starkey, teacher, North Salem High School

Kaley Stauff, school office specialist, South Salem High School

Gabriela Tellez Osorno, teacher, McNary High School

Rachel Tencza, Speech Language Pathologist, Wright Elementary

Alicia Thomas, Instructional Mentor, Pringle Elementary

Christine Thomas, Special Education Teacher, Crossler Middle School

Mary Ulvin, Teacher, Morningside Elementary

Cassie Villarreal, Instructional Support Assistant, McKinley Elementary

Jodie Villasenor, Teacher, EDGE High School Program

Kellie Ward, Behavior Specialist, Straub Middle School

Kerri West, Special Education Teacher, Chapman Hill Elementary

Ron Wilder, Microcomputer Support 2, Technology and Information Services

Russ Williams, Teacher, Wright Elementary

Capi Lynn is a senior reporter for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at clynn@statesmanjournal.com, and follow her work on Twitter @CapiLynn and Facebook @CapiLynnSJ.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Crystal Apple Awards 2024 nominees announced