The nominees for 2024 Crystal Apple Awards are in — nearly 100 of them
A record 97 teachers, administrators and support staff from more than 50 public and private schools and programs in Salem and Keizer have been nominated for the 2024 Crystal Apple Awards.
The awards program recognizes excellence in local education and is presented by the McLaran Leadership Foundation in cooperation with Salem-Keizer Public Schools and the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce.
About a dozen educators are chosen each year to receive a Crystal Apple and revealed at an annual awards gala. Fifteen honorees were selected from last year's previous record, based on research of the Statesman Journal archives, of 89 nominees.
Recipients of the 25th Crystal Apple Awards will be announced Wednesday, May 22, at the Salem Convention Center. Tickets are sold out for the event, but names are being taken for a waiting list on the Salem Chamber website.
The nominee list represents a range of people who make an impact on students and schools, including teachers, counselors, instructional assistants and custodians.
The nominees for the 25th Crystal Apple Awards
The 97 nominees are:
Gabriela Acevedo-Solis, teacher, Waldo Middle School
Emilie Andersson, teacher, Cummings Elementary
Darlene Andrus, administrative secretary, Human Resources
Kelsey Baller, teacher, Chapman Hill Elementary
Jessica Bell, counselor, Highland Elementary
Korie Bellinger, senior clerical specialist, Leslie Middle School
Heather Bennett, special education teacher, Walker Middle School
Damian Berdakin, teacher, South Salem High School
Sonia Bosquez, community school outreach coordinator, Waldo Middle School
Leah Brakebill, speech language pathologist, South Salem High School
Tammy Bromley, special education teacher, Lee Elementary
Mackenzie Brown, counselor, Swegle Elementary
Shayla Brown, counselor, Blanchet Catholic School
Cyndie Carter, special education teacher, Grant Community School
Abigail Caulder, library media instructional assistant, Hallman Elementary
Juan Cervantes, community resource specialist, Office of Student, Equity, Access, and Advancement
Sandy Champagne, teacher, Capital Christian School
Rosette Chen, teacher, North Salem High School
Travis Chetock, instructional mentor, Walker Middle School
Marie Davis-Anderson, custodian, McNary High School
Nicole De Blasi, program associate, Student Services
Irma Decker, teacher, Washington Elementary
Nathan Dick, special education teacher, Parrish Middle School
Kenneth Ernst, teacher, Hammond Elementary
Jody Farley, instructional assistant, Chávez Elementary
Robin Farnsworth, teacher, Pringle Elementary
Jessica Ferkel, school office specialist, Washington Elementary
Chris Feskens, teacher, McKay High School
Melissa Garmon, instructional coach, St. Vincent de Paul Dual Language Immersion Catholic School
Samantha Gibson, school office specialist, community outreach coordinator, Wright Elementary
Rita Glass, administrative assistant, Elementary English Language Acquisition
Olivia Gonzalez-Martinez, special programs instructional assistant bilingual, Myers Elementary
Vonnie Good, environmental health specialist, Safety and Risk Management Services
Vel’Dene Gould, teacher, Wright Elementary
Amy Green, international baccalaureate coordinator, North Salem High School
Annie Hatzenbihler, special education teacher, Schirle Elementary
Timothy Hauck, counselor, Stephens Middle School
Russell Heater, custodian, Leslie Middle School
Sarah Hedgepeth, special educationteacher, Sprague High School
Julie Henry, program associate, Student Services
Rubi Hovenden, program associate, Curriculum and Instruction
Laura Huazo-Saavedra, administrative assistant, St. Vincent de Paul Dual Language Immersion Catholic School
Allison Johann, teacher, Judson Middle School
Karna Johnson, counselor, Grant Community School
Lelania Ketola, counselor, Pringle Elementary
Emma Kubishta, teacher, Battle Creek Elementary
Betty Lackner, instructional support assistant, Miller Elementary
Brenda Lamb, teacher, Roberts High School
Donna Lewis, special education teacher, Bush Elementary
Danielle Luby, teacher, Lee Elementary
Elizabeth Mace, school office specialist, McNary High School
Lorena Maciel Ochoa, community school outreach coordinator, Office of Student Equity, Access, and Advancement
Tricia Maddox, special programs instructional assistant Autism, Student Services
Sarah Magnusson, teacher, Gubser Elementary
Tracy McLaughlin, teacher, Bush Elementary
Kellie Menghini, teacher, McKay High School
Keelana Meyer, career and technical education Liaison, South Salem High School
Taylor Miller, teacher, Keizer Elementary
Christina Nokes, instructional assistant, Walker Middle School
Luis Oliva Barrientos, special programs instructional assistant bilingual, Chávez Elementary
Lisa Olson, library media instructional assistant, Chapman Hill Elementary
Pat Ozenna-Lemay, teacher, Cummings Elementary
Vanessa Perales, school office specialist, Grant Community School
JaNet Peterson, teacher, Curious Cats Preschool
Trang Pham, instructional assistant, Yoshikai Elementary
Max Price, teacher, South Salem High School
Michelle Puckett, special education teacher, Leslie Middle School
Danielle Rabenberg, teacher, Keizer Elementary
Lisa Rael, teacher, Sprague High School
Ken Ramirez, security field coordinator, Safety and Risk Management Services
Claudia Rios, community school outreach coordinator, McNary High School
Shauntel Roberts, special education teacher, Swegle Elementary
Linda Rodgers, teacher, Weddle Elementary
Karen Rumrill, teacher, Walker Middle School
Stephanie Russell, principal, Grant Community School
Karen Schindler, social worker, Roberts Middle and High School
Nicole Schmidgall, special education Teacher, Behavior Intervention Center
Carolyn Schoening, registered nurse, McKay High School
Cab Searcy, teacher, Crossler Middle School
Jessica Shumate, special education teacher, Student Services
Hilda Simpson, teacher, Career and Technical Education Center
Robin Sischo, social worker, South Salem High School
Crystal Solis, teacher, Four Corners Elementary
Nichole Spearman-Eskelsen, CTE and summer programs coordinator, Lancaster Professional Center
Amanda Starkey, teacher, North Salem High School
Kaley Stauff, school office specialist, South Salem High School
Gabriela Tellez Osorno, teacher, McNary High School
Rachel Tencza, Speech Language Pathologist, Wright Elementary
Alicia Thomas, Instructional Mentor, Pringle Elementary
Christine Thomas, Special Education Teacher, Crossler Middle School
Mary Ulvin, Teacher, Morningside Elementary
Cassie Villarreal, Instructional Support Assistant, McKinley Elementary
Jodie Villasenor, Teacher, EDGE High School Program
Kellie Ward, Behavior Specialist, Straub Middle School
Kerri West, Special Education Teacher, Chapman Hill Elementary
Ron Wilder, Microcomputer Support 2, Technology and Information Services
Russ Williams, Teacher, Wright Elementary
Capi Lynn is a senior reporter for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at clynn@statesmanjournal.com, and follow her work on Twitter @CapiLynn and Facebook @CapiLynnSJ.
This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Crystal Apple Awards 2024 nominees announced