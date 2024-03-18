We need nominations for the Press-Gazette's Student of the Week. Here's how to participate.

In January, the Green Bay Press-Gazette launched a new weekly initiative to recognize the accomplishments of Green Bay high school students from all walks of life.

The initiative, called Student of the Week, has featured students who are "rare" and "lead others by example," as described by their teachers. The inaugural Student of the Week was Keion Vazquez — a Southwest High freshman who was the first student in 20 years to advance to the sectional round of Future Farmers of America Creed Speaking Contest.

Green Bay is full of exceptional high schoolers, but the Press-Gazette needs more schools to send us student nominations. Each week, a list of finalists and an online poll is published for the public to vote on. That poll remains open between Mondays and Thursdays, with a winner announced Friday mornings.

We want to hear about the amazing students in your schools, Green Bay, so here's how to participate:

Green Bay-area schools: Email us to receive an online form used to submit student recommendations

How do I submit students for nomination? The Green Bay Press-Gazette has contacted high schools with information about participating in the Student of the Week contest. Schools have access to an online form that allows them to input information about the student nominee, including a short bio and headshot.

High school principals, if you have not received information about the Student of the Week contest, please send an email to studentoftheweek@greenbaypressgazette.com.

Who is eligible to become the Green Bay Student of the Week? Both public and private high school students in the Green Bay area.

How will the Student of the Week be chosen? A reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette reviews the nominations each week, then narrows the selection to a handful of finalists. Each Monday, a list of finalists appears online accompanied by an online poll for the public to vote on. Polls close at noon Thursdays.

When and where will winners be announced? Winners will be announced Fridays online at www.greenbaypressgazette.com and in print each Sunday.

