Nominations open for National Golden Spur and Working Cowboy awards

Mar. 12—Nominations are now open for the National Golden Spur Award and the Ranching Heritage Association (RHA) Working Cowboy Award.

Nominations can be submitted at goldenspurhonors.com or paper forms can be downloaded from the site and mailed. Nominations for 2024 recipients will be open through May 1.

"The National Golden Spur Award is the most prestigious national honor given to one person by the ranching and livestock industries," Jim Bret Campbell, executive director of the Ranching Heritage Association and National Ranching Heritage Center, said in a news release. "The addition of the RHA Working Cowboy Award has allowed the industry to recognize those folks who take care of livestock on a daily basis."

National Golden Spur Award

The National Golden Spur Award is presented in recognition of exceptional accomplishments by an individual. Established in 1978, the award has been conferred upon iconic industry leaders whose unparalleled devotion to land and livestock has earned them notable respect and admiration from their peers.

Presentation of the National Golden Spur Award is a joint annual recognition given by six of the leading national and state ranching and livestock organizations: American Quarter Horse Association, National Cattlemen's Foundation, Ranching Heritage Association, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Farm Bureau, and Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

The National Golden Spur Award recipient is selected by a committee of ranching and livestock industry leaders and contributors. One recipient is chosen annually from this national pool. The winner is recognized at the National Golden Spur Award Honors event in Lubbock and honored with the "The Rancher" bronze-sculpture presentation piece.

Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

The Ranching Heritage Association (RHA) Working Cowboy Award recognizes outstanding individuals who make a living primarily in the saddle, caring for livestock and the land on a daily basis. The recipient must be skilled in all aspects of ranch work and respected by the ranch crew and ranching community.

The RHA Working Cowboy Award recipient is selected by a committee of ranching peers from nominations received. One recipient is chosen annually from this national pool. The winner is recognized at the National Golden Spur Award Honors event in Lubbock and presented with a pair of custom spurs and a $5,000 cash award.

For additional information about the awards, past recipients, and 2024 event, visit goldenspurhonors.com.