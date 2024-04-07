If you have a great workplace, here is your chance to shout about it. Earn recognition as a Top Workplace in Michigan.

For the 17th year, the Free Press will honor quality workplace culture in Michigan. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the state is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition. Winners will be featured in the Free Press in October.

The nomination deadline is May 17. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, nonprofit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, just go to freep.com/nominate or call 313-887-0471.

There is no cost to participate. To qualify as a Michigan Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through July.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

"Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Nominations are open for 2024 Michigan Top Workplaces