Nominations deadline extended to July 5 for 2024 Austin Top Workplaces

If you have a great workplace, there’s still time to earn some recognition. The nominations deadline has been extended to be named a Top Workplace in Greater Austin.

For the 15th year, the American-Statesman will honor quality workplace culture in the region. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the region is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition. Winners will be featured in the American-Statesman in November.

The nomination deadline has been extended to July 5. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, nonprofit, a school or even a government agency. Nominations are open to qualifying employers in Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties.

To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, go to statesman.com/nominate or call (512) 551-0614.

There is no cost to participate. To qualify as an Austin Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 24-question survey that takes about five minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through July.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Nominations deadline extended for 2024 Austin Top Workplaces