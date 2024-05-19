Nominations deadline extended for 2024 Michigan Top Workplaces

If you work somewhere great, you have more time to brag about it by earning recognition as a Top Workplace.

For the 17th year, the Free Press will honor quality workplace culture in Michigan. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the state is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition. The Free Press will feature winners in October.

The nomination deadline has been extended to June 21. So far, more than 300 employers have signed up to participate through an employee survey.

2024 Top Workplaces logo.

Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, nonprofit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, just go to freep.com/nominate or call 313-887-0471.

There is no cost to participate. To qualify as a Michigan Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through July.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

