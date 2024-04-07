How to nominate your employer for the Courier Journal's 4th annual Top Workplaces program

The Courier Journal will again honor the Top Workplaces in the Louisville area to pay tribute to individuals and organizations that create an exemplary impact in their employees' lives and our community.

As the entire city gears up to celebrate Kentucky Derby 150, we hope you will take a few minutes to nominate and celebrate your employer. The nomination period for the program is officially open, now through May 17.

For the fourth year in a row, Courier Journal has partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, which conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide. It has surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

"Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization."

More: Meet the 2023 Top Workplaces winners for Greater Louisville

As businesses continue to evolve and navigate the ever-changing economy, labor demands, and supply chain landscape, the recognition of a Top Workplaces award honors your employees for their dedication to the company mission, highlights your business in the community, and shows future employees how your company stacks up with competitors in the region.

Any organization — public, private, non-profit, or government — with 50 or more employees in the greater Louisville area is eligible to participate. Nominations are open to qualifying employers in Bullitt, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.

Participation is free. To qualify as a Louisville Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 24-question survey that takes about five minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through July and winners will be featured in the Courier Journal in November.

Last year the Top Workplaces program had 21 Louisville-area winners across three categories: large (300 or more employees): midsize (150-299) and small (less than 150). In addition, there were special award winners, including leadership awards given to Mary Haynes with Nazareth Home, Mark Schaerrer with Verisys Corporation, and Ryan Miranda with Miranda Construction.

Go to courier-journal.com/nominate or call 502-416-0634 to nominate your employer.

Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @oliviamevans_.

How to enter Top Workplaces for 2024:

Who can nominate: Anyone

Who can enter: Any organization — public, private, nonprofit or government — with at least 50 employees in the five Kentucky and three Southern Indiana counties in the Louisville area. In Kentucky, the counties include Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Shelby and Spencer; in Indiana, they are Clark, Floyd and Harrison.

Nomination deadline: May 17

What's in the survey: 24 questions that can be answered by employees in about five minutes

How to nominate: Visit the Top Workplaces website, courier-journal.com/nominate, or 502-416-0634

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Nominate your employer for the Courier Journal's Top Workplaces award