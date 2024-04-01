Nolensville's October special census brings 97% participation, officials say

The Nolensville special census that was launched in October got 97% household participation, officials announced this week.

Prior to this count, the city hadn't had an accurate count since 2020. Back then, there were 13,000 residents. Now, Nolensville has about 15,000, according to public information officer Brandi Najm.

“A special census is a significant effort in time and resources. I am very pleased to see that our residents engaged in such an overwhelming fashion to make this endeavor so worthwhile,” Town Manager Victor Lay said.

Najm noted the importance of population and it's impact on the town's finances.

"The funding we receive should accurately reflect the size of the population," she said.

The special census shows the community has seen about a 21% increase in residents.

Nolensville officials say they're expecting an extra $500,000 per year in state shared revenues from the additional residents counted in the special census. That means more than $3,000,000 will go back to Nolensville by 2030 because of the project, town officials said.

Special census project manager and Nolensville GIS Coordinator Joel Cook said it was an honor to work on the project.

“I believe we were able to obtain such high results because we had an outstanding communications strategy along with a user friendly and simple way to have people submit the required information,” he said.

The town's next step will be to submit the special census results to the State of Tennessee by May 15th for review so an approval can come back to the Town of Nolensville by July.

