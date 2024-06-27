Nolensville board approves wine in grocery referendum vote for November, petition pending

The Nolensville Board of Commissioners recently adopted a resolution in support of a referendum allowing wine in grocery stores to appear on the upcoming November ballot.

The action was spurred by recent announcements from two grocers, saying they intend to build new stores in Nolensville. No details were shared about the grocers or when they intend to open.

But Nolensville currently does not currently allow wine sales in grocery stores.

The 2014 state act allowing grocery stores to sell wine requires that a municipality approve food store wine sales through a referendum vote. Before a municipality can conduct a Wine in Grocery Stores (“WIGS”) referendum, it must already have approved retail package stores and/or liquor by the drink.

Nolensville approved both measures during previous votes.

“Since WIGS took effect in 2016, grocery shoppers across Tennessee have enjoyed the convenience of buying wine where they buy their food”, said Rob Ikard, president of the Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association. “Nolensville shoppers are looking forward to that same convenience when their new grocery stores open."

For a WIGS referendum to qualify for the November election, registered Nolensville voters must submit a petition requesting the measure. Supporters of the referendum are currently seeking the required signatures from the town's voters for the petition. The goal is to collect a minimum of 10% of as many signatures from registered Nolensville voters as there were voters in the last gubernatorial election.

But, knowing that a signature-gathering campaign is underway, the board acknowledged that it wanted to throw its support behind the referendum and put the question of wine in retail food stores to Nolensville voters, members said earlier this month

“Until Nolensville voters approve a WIGS referendum, there will be no wine in grocery stores in Nolensville," Ikard said. “So, voters should engage signature collectors at their first opportunity, and they should be sure to vote in November.”

Registered voters in the Nolensville town limits can ask to sign a petition or offer to host a signature collection event.

Signatures will also be collected at Nolensville’s annual Star Spangled Celebration on June 29 at Nolensville High School.

For more information about the referendum, visit www.tngrocer.org/WIGS.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nolensville board supports November wine referendum, petition pending