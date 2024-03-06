What’s that noise in Kansas City? Here’s why tornado sirens are blaring across Missouri

Tornado sirens will blare throughout Kansas City Wednesday morning as Missouri marks its annual statewide weather safety drill.

The drill, which will occur at 11 a.m., is part of Missouri’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which includes the following occasions:

Monday – Have a Plan/Receive Weather Information Day

Tuesday – Lightning Safety Day

Wednesday – Tornado Safety Day, including the statewide tornado drill at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday – Hail/Wind Safety Day

Friday – Flood Safety Day

“The statewide drill provides schools, businesses and families with an opportunity to test their planning and readiness to be able to quickly seek appropriate shelter in case of a real severe weather emergency,” the state’s Storm Aware website wrote.

“By practicing and increasing readiness across the state, Missourians will feel confident and prepared in the event of actual severe weather emergencies.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends sheltering from a tornado by moving to a windowless interior room on the ground floor of your home or office. Those in cars or mobile homes should try to shelter in the nearest sturdy building.

“For added protection, get under something sturdy (a heavy table or workbench),” the CDC recommends. “Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress. Protect your head with anything available.”

Do you have more questions about severe weather in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.