Noise alert: Eglin AFB to conduct night flying operations on June 24 to 27

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — The 96th Test Wing public affairs office is advising the public of night-flying operations that will be conducted from June 24 to 27.

The 58th Fighter Squadron will use F-35 Lightning II aircraft to conduct these required training operations from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

For additional information, you are welcome to contact Team Eglin public affairs at 850-882-3931

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: 58th Fighter Squadron will conduct night flight operations next week