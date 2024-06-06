Nogal man charged with vehicular homicide in Lincoln County

Jun. 5—Drunken driving is suspected in a head-on crash that left one person dead Tuesday night in Lincoln County.

Jadyn Wyatt Mow, 22, of Nogal, is charged with vehicular homicide in the wreck that occurred in Ruidoso. Mow is booked at the Lincoln County Detention Center. It is unknown if he has an attorney.

Around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, New Mexico State Police was dispatched to a call to help the Ruidoso Police Department investigate a fatal collision involving two vehicles on N.M. 48 near Shasta Place.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Lincoln County Magistrate Court, when officers arrived they learned 46-year-old George Fitzgibbon of Ruidoso died, while another person was taken to a hospital.

The complaint states Ruidoso police told State Police the person inside the ambulance — later identified as Mow — admitted to drinking alcohol about 3 1/2 hours before the crash. Officers later found an opened beer bottle in the vehicle and several ice-cold bottles near a guard rail, about 10-15 feet away from the crash site.

Police said Mow told them he was heading north on N.M. 48 in a pickup when he hit a vehicle traveling south head-on, causing it to move across two lanes. Fitzgibbon died at the scene.

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said Mow was treated for minor injuries.