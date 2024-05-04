Noem: ‘They’re just attacking me like crazy right now.’

Kristi Noem cast herself as the victim of a liberal- and media-run smear campaign at a Republican donor retreat on Saturday, the latest in a string of defensive appearances as her star power and chances of a vice presidential nomination seem to have dimmed.

The South Dakota governor did not explicitly mention the firestorm she is facing for her decision to shoot and kill her 14-month-old dog Cricket 20 years ago, a grisly story detailed in her upcoming book, “No Going Back.” But she appeared to allude to it at several points during her roughly 30-minute appearance at a private donor retreat hosted by former President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Listen, going through hard things, and I’ve been through a few of them — I’m going through one right now, I mean they’re just attacking me like crazy right now,” Noem said, according to an audio recording obtained by POLITICO. “But listen, that’s a good thing. It’s a good thing because it makes you stronger, and it teaches you really what you’re up against, and it makes you recognize how much they lie, how much they will twist, how much they will manipulate. And you just have to be strong and be happy warriors.”

Earlier in the speech, Noem said the Republican Party was “in a war” with the media and Democrats who “don’t care about the truth.”

Noem’s remarks came during what was billed as a “breakfast conversation” with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum at the retreat, where Trump is also expected to speak.

The event represents a de-facto tryout for vice presidential contenders: Several Republicans seen as candidates to be Trump’s running mate were also expected to appear, including Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

Noem has long been mentioned as a possible pick, though people close to the former president say her prospects waned even before controversial excerpts from her book began to appear.

Noem has come under ongoing — and bipartisan — criticism for her decision to shoot and kill her dog. She has spent recent days defending her decision, describing Cricket as a threat to her family.

Noem used much of her appearance to highlight her record as governor, a position she has held since 2019, and to praise Trump. She highlighted, among other things, her lopsided 2022 reelection win.

“Yes, you get a lot of criticism,” Noem said at one point. “Every day I dread reading what the press says and how they’re twisting the facts and you just have to be OK with that.”