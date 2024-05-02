Noem dog shooting sparks Congressional Dog Lovers Caucus

Call them the Paw-cus.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers launched the Congressional Dog Lovers Caucus on Thursday — less than a week after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s killing of her dog disgusted Democrats and Republicans alike.

“Dogs are the only thing on earth that loves you more than they love themselves. Their joy to live brings together Americans from all walks of life and can help nourish bipartisanship in Congress,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said in a statement.

“Given recent dog-related news, it’s evident that both sides of the aisle reject animal cruelty and support protecting man’s best friend.”

Moskowitz, alongside Reps. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), said they launched the Congressional Dog Lovers Caucus to share their love of dogs and their companionship and find bipartisan common ground in Congress.

“We started this caucus to champion legislation that protects the rights and well-being of dogs, ensuring they receive the care, respect, and recognition they deserve,” Mace said in a statement.

Noem, the Republican governor — and former member of Congress — was bashed over the past week for an excerpt in her upcoming memoir in which she describes shooting her 14-month-old puppy Cricket due to misbehavior.

Noem claimed the puppy was “untrainable” after attacking livestock, and so she shot Cricket in a gravel pit.

Noem’s rising popularity in the GOP has appeared to put her on the shortlist of vice presidential candidates for former President Donald Trump.

But the recent puppy killing scandal could now put her chances in jeopardy, especially as fellow Republicans express their distaste for Noem’s decision. She responded to the backlash. saying, “Tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm.”

Moskowitz was one of several lawmakers who weighed in instantly.

Five days before the caucus launched, Moskowitz — a freshman Democrat notorious for his online trolling — posted an infomercial-style video mocking Noem with the caption: “For just $.10 a day you can help us save a puppy from Kristi Noem.”