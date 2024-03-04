Noem to decide on bill that would allow people to remove signatures from ballot petitions

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem will have the final say on a bill that would allow South Dakotans to remove their signature from a ballot measure petition.

The Senate passed HB1244 on Monday 28-5.

The bill would allow South Dakotans to submit to the secretary of state their permission to strike their signature from a ballot measure petition. As part of the process, the person would need written notification notarized and delivered in person to the office or sent by mail.

If the petitions were to be challenged in court, the secretary of state would be able to turn over the signature withdrawals to the judge.

Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, said the bill was inspired by an experience this summer where people had said they’d been presented false information about a ballot measure petition that would put the right to an abortion up to the voters.

Opposition came from Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, who said the bill was “changing the rules in the middle of the game.”

He tried and failed to bring an amendment to strike the emergence clause, which means as soon as the governor signs the bill, it immediately becomes law.

“It is a bill that is designed to take away my right, your right to vote and also undermines the right for the people to use the initiative and referendum (process) that belong to the people in which are part of our South Dakota constitution,” Nesiba said.

Sen. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, who also voted against the bill, said people who sign ballot petitions need to be educated about what they’re signing.

“I think we're letting people off the hook in understanding what they're signing,” he said.

Other senators like Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said the bill helped those who felt like they had been misled by a paid ballot petition circulator.

He said amendments added to the bill during the committee stage helped take out some of the “chaos” and addressed previous concerns.

“It is the signature of the petition that matters,” Schoenbeck said. “It's just like voting. I hope people will take it seriously.”

