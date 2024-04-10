Nobody hates the GOP as much as Republicans hate the GOP. Just ask Marjorie Taylor Greene.

If you think a liberal like me finds the Trump-era Republican Party incompetent, wait until you hear what members of the Trump-era Republican Party think of the Trump-era Republican Party.

“Our Republican House majority has failed completely,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Monday during a Georgia town hall.

By Tuesday, she upped the anti-GOP rhetoric, saying of the Republican speaker of the House: “Mike Johnson has put us into chaos.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Republicans haven't earned reelection

In a letter to her House colleagues, Greene described a “fractured and severely damaged conference” where the rules “no longer matter” and noted that “if we win the House this fall, it will only be because President Trump is on the ballot, not because we have earned it.”

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) yells as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 7, 2024.

That alone should count as an in-kind campaign contribution to the Democratic Party, but it’s just the tip of the GOP’s boy-do-we-stink iceberg.

Former president and current criminal defendant Donald Trump released a mealy-mouthed statement on abortion Monday, saying he (kind of) thinks states should make their own decisions on abortion rights. That prompted his former vice president, Mike Pence, to write on social media: “President Trump’s retreat on the Right to Life is a slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans who voted for him in 2016 and 2020.”

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham also criticized Trump, prompting every Republican’s favorite bully to respond on Truth Social: “I blame myself for Lindsey Graham, because the only reason he won in the Great State of South Carolina is because I Endorsed him!”

Me-ow!

Pence, Romney and Murkowski line up against Trump

Prior to all this, of course, Pence said he wouldn’t endorse the man who made him vice president, a remarkable bit of Republican-on-Republican violence that has been largely overlooked. (Pence’s stance could have something to do with Trump acting ho-hum when his supporters wanted to hang Pence during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.)

Trump is right: Abortion is best decided by states. Now he needs to be consistent.

Combine that with Sen. Mitt Romney saying he wont vote for Trump, with this explanation: “I must admit that I find sexual assault to be a line I will not cross in the people I select to be my president.”

And Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski saying recently she “certainly can’t get behind Donald Trump,” adding: “I just regret that our party is seemingly becoming a party of Donald Trump.”

THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO HATE REPUBLICANS, AND THEY ARE THEM!

Now it's Republicans saying, 'Russia, Russia, Russia!'

Last week, Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas told Puck News that Russian propaganda regarding the war on Ukraine has "infected a good chunk of my party's base.”

On Sunday, GOP Rep. Mike Turner agreed with McCaul, telling CNN: “There are members of Congress today who still incorrectly say that this conflict between Russia and Ukraine is over NATO, which of course it is not.”

Did Trump lie about a murder? Grieving Michigan family says Trump lied about their daughter. Of course he did.

He continued: “To the extent that this propaganda takes hold, it makes it more difficult for us to really see this as an authoritarian versus democracy battle, which is what it is.”

I'm old enough to remember back when Republicans would get mad at Democrats for claiming the GOP was too aligned with Russia. Now Republicans are doing it to themselves. Are they trying to steal my job?

Moscow Marge? Ouch.

On Monday, former Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado took aim at Greene – she’s the Republican saying Republicans have failed completely – over her staunch opposition to a Ukraine aid bill.

US Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., arrives for an intelligence briefing by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 15, 2024. Russia is developing an anti-satellite weapon that is a cause for concern for the United States but poses no direct threat to people on Earth, the White House said on Thursday.

“She was always focused on her social media account,” Buck said. “And Moscow Marjorie is focused now on this Ukraine issue and getting her talking points from the Kremlin and making sure that she is popular and she is getting a lot of coverage.”

Liberals should thank Republicans for explaining how awful they are

To recap, there are Republicans declaring their party a complete failure, attacking and threatening to vacate their own House speaker, sniping at each other over abortion, not supporting the party’s presidential candidate, suggesting the party has been parroting Russian disinformation, giving party members nicknames like “Moscow Marge” and, as the cherry on the self-loathing sundae, the aforementioned presidential candidate is demeaning any Republican who crosses him.

It’s clear I have to get better at disliking the Republican Party. Its own lawmakers are so down on themselves they might soon start wearing all black and penning mournful goth poetry.

They're making it downright hard for a liberal to compete.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Republican Party is a mess. Just ask Republicans