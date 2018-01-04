Nobody Had Last Night’s Winning Powerball Numbers. The New Jackpot Is $550 Million

The Powerball jackpot climbed up to $550 million after no winning tickets were sold for the $460 million drawing Wednesday.

The winning ticket numbers were 2, 18, 37, 42, while the Powerball number was 12. Now $90 million higher, the more than half-billion jackpot is the eighth-largest ever, according to the Associated Press. Ticket buyers have another chance to get rich at the next Powerball drawing on Saturday.

The cash value of the $550 million prize is nearly $348 million, if the winner decides to take the amount as a lump sum. The lottery offers an annuity option to be paid out over 29 years.

Odds of winning the lottery are one in 292.2 million.

Lottery ticket buyers have a chance at another award too, as the jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery has reached about $418 million after no winning tickets were purchased Tuesday, the fourth-largest ever, game officials said. The next drawing will be held on Friday. Odds of winning are 303 million to 1.

People can buy Powerball tickets in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.