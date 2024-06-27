‘Nobody called in that pothole’: Driver wants Fresno County to take responsibility

‘Nobody called in that pothole’: Driver wants Fresno County to take responsibility

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver whose car’s wheels were torn to shreds by a pothole wants Fresno County to take responsibility.

Luis Vidales says he was driving home from work in October 2023 when he came across a distracted driver in the middle of the road, causing Vidales to swerve toward the shoulder.

He says that’s when he hit a pothole on the side of the road that took out both tires on the passenger side of his car. Vidales’ insurance did not cover the damage to his vehicle.

Vidales went to Fresno County for reimbursement as the pothole was in their jurisdiction; he says Fresno County refused his claim due to the potholes having never been reported.

“As a taxpayer, that there should be something in place that helps us out,” Viadles said.

“I went through all the steps, filed the paperwork to the county clerk – they were really courteous but lo and behold, at the end of it all, I wasn’t covered because nobody called in that pothole.”

After paying out of pocket Vidales says all that’s left for him now is to move forward – but he wants to make sure what happened to him doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“For the next citizen down the road, how do I make it better?” Vidales said.

Vidales says he would like to see local agencies set aside funds for damage done to vehicles when county or city roads are responsible.

“It’s not my fault,” Vidales said. “I’m driving down a city or a county road that I’m hoping be kept and it’s not – that’s why I’m just trying to do my best to make it better on down the line.”

While Fresno County figures out a response to his proposition, Vidales says he wants the people of Fresno County to do their part and report all major potholes when they see them.

Vidales also acknowledges how quickly the county repaired the pothole that tore through his car’s tires.

“After I reported it to them the very next day I went back over there and the potholes were filled in,” Vidales said. “They were on it.”

Vidales says he can afford to have the damage fixed, but he hopes the incident helps prevent anyone else from going through what he experienced.

YourCentralValley.com has contacted Fresno County for a statement in response.

