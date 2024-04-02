Nobody is buying into the net zero madness

Are consumers really ready for the magnitude of changes necessary for a green transition? Already, the vast ambition of net zero envisages most people switching their gas central heating to electricity and their petrol cars to bicycles and electric cars.

The ultimate challenge will be the wholesale conversion of electricity from coal, oil and gas to renewables – all without a satisfying answer to the question of what to do when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.

So far, governments have concentrated on doing what should be the easier areas of transition. They have considerable influence and control over energy markets, and have increased their interventions in them. We’ve seen more subsidies, tax breaks, windfall taxes, regulations, managed prices and bans than ever in the quest to tip electricity generation towards wind and solar power away from fossil fuels. The energy industry has consented, or at least acquiesced, to these changes.

The transition has not been without buffers. The electricity industry, which actively promotes renewable power, has been rolling out smart meters to an increasingly sceptical group of consumers who have so far resisted them. Still, they have charted plans for many more wind farms and solar arrays.

More renewables means more grid space to handle the variability of output characteristic of wind and solar power, as well as to transfer power from offshore sources to the south of the country where most customers live. But the industry is well behind on increasing grid capacity, slowed by planning opposition to new pylons.

Not all technological revolutions are popular. Take the digital boom, which succeeded because consumers loved the products and services associated with it. We have seen a near universal adoption of mobile phones. The majority of us have signed up readily to the internet and regularly post on social media, even allowing our personal data to be temporarily held by private companies like Amazon. Leading US tech firms have swept the globe with their products without the need for government subsidies, tax breaks, or exhortations.

The green revolution has not fired the same enthusiasm. Battery electric cars are still a hard sell. Heat pumps with a £7500 subsidy do not fly off the shelves. Whilst many people do say global warming is a problem and something should be done about it, few think it sufficient of a problem that they need to to change their travel, heating and diet: a seven-country YouGov poll recently found that major government interventions of this kind were far more unpopular than small voluntary changes.

The truth is there are determined minorities on both sides of the argument. One group says it is essential people are made to change to stop the rise in temperatures, wanting tougher tax rises and bans on fossil fuels. One group says it is all nonsense, with a variable climate affected by many things in addition to human carbon dioxide. They dislike the government interfering and don’t worry about an extra degree of warming. The majority in the middle would like policy to be gently pointing in a lower carbon direction, but not in a way that would worsen their living standards.

If green prosperity is simply a convenient slogan, policymakers must be honest with voters about the consequences of net zero. Government astroturfing is no alternative for genuine consumer buy-in, nor can it paper over the myriad issues currently plaguing our renewable source alternatives. The real test of our energy transition hasn’t even begun.

‘The $275 Trillion Green Revolution: Will Consumers Buy It?’ is out now

