Noble activist calls out Stitt, Walters in Capitol

Feb. 29—OKLAHOMA CITY — A Noble woman spoke out against extreme partisan rhetoric at the Oklahoma State Capitol at the Public Schools Day at the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Erika Wright, director of Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, a parent-led organization, told teachers, parents and lawmakers that schools are underfunded, overcrowded, and that educators are continuing to leave the profession in droves.

"Despite what some politicians would have you believe, these extreme agendas do not represent the wishes of the vast majority of Oklahomans," Wright said.

Over the last few years, educators have maligned Gov. Kevin Stitt and Ryan Walters, superintendent of public instruction, over a string of controversies that have driven teachers away from the classroom.

Such controversies include misuse of federal relief money; the passing of Parental Choice Tax Credit, which critics warn functions as a voucher scheme; censorship in classrooms; and the passing of House Bill 1775, which prohibits teachers from teaching certain concepts about race and gender, among other things.

In July 2023, WalletHub ranked Oklahoma 50th in the country for Best & Worst School System for school quality, and 31st for safety.

Rev. Shannon Fleck, director of the Oklahoma Faith Network, said at the event that Oklahoma struggles in education, in part, because it is forcing Christianity into education.

"This legislature continues to try and blur the lines of the separation of church and state — continues to try and implement one faith tradition into our public school systems," Fleck said. "We are here to say, no."

Last year, the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board approved Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, run by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa, which now receives money from Oklahoma City.

"This push to instill theocracy in our government. This authoritarianism that pushes a clearly Western evangelical Christian theology on every child in our classrooms is anti-American, not to mention anti-Christian," said Misty Bradley, state chair of Oklahoma Parents Legislative Advocacy Coalition.

She said the U.S. was founded on the principles of religious freedom and the separation of church and state.

"In order to maintain a diverse and inclusive society, it is imperative that our public schools remain neutral grounds free from any religious mandates," Bradley said.

Gentner Drummond, Oklahoma Attorney General, said it is important for students to learn about topics that are difficult to talk about.

"Through that experience, our young people will be prepared for life, they will learn our history, The good, the bad, and the ugly," Drummond said. "It is in that social interaction that we learn to be respectful, to disagree respectfully, to hear the other side, to keep our minds open, to continue to cultivate that brain to become better people..."

Wright told onlookers that the Titanic — meaning Oklahoma education — is sinking.

"What we are witnessing right now is a lack of political courage to do what is right for Oklahoma's children," Wright said. We must become more insistent that our elected officials step in and fix the mess being made by our state superintendent."

"We must crank up that volume on blast to urge our legislature to hold State Superintendent Ryan Walters accountable for his incompetence, mismanagement, and dangerously divisive political rhetoric that serves no one well," she said.

The event took place a week following the death of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teen from Owasso, whose cause of death is not public, but who died the day after being beaten by teenage girls in a bathroom.

Ryan Walters has banned books on sexuality and placed pressure on Shane Murnan, John Glenn Elementary School principal, to resign after it was discovered that he regularly performs in drag.

Wright called Walters and Stitt bullies.

"We talk about anti-bullying, and then at the very highest levels of our state leadership, we have bullies and we wonder why our kids are behaving the way that they are," Wright said. "We wonder why children are put in these scenarios where they are targeted and attacked and beaten, and now we have deaths going on."

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.