Nob Hill water main break causes Central Ave closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities said there’s a broken water main in Nob Hill.

The eastbound lane of Central at Carlisle is closed. The repairs are expected to be finished within two or three days.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

