Noam Chomsky discharged from Sao Paolo hospital

US linguist and political activist Noam Chomsky, pictured here in 2018, has been discharged from hospital in Brazil (Heuler Andrey)

American intellectual, linguist and dissident Noam Chomsky was discharged from a hospital in Sao Paolo Tuesday, the facility said, and would continue an undisclosed treatment at home.

The report came as the 95-year-old's wife, Valeria Wasserman, dismissed media reports that Chomsky had died, saying in an email to AFP: "It's false. He is well."

The newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported that Chomsky was recently taken to a hospital in the city after a stroke a year ago left him with difficulty to speak and move the right side of his body.

The couple have a home in Sao Paulo.

Chomsky first became known in the 1950s with the revolutionary theory that the ability to form structured language was innate.

He became an outspoken activist on an array of issues from US intervention in Vietnam to labor rights and the environment.

