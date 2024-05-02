Noah Presgrove Died of 'Multiple Blunt Force Injuries' — But Authorities Are Not Investigating Death as Murder

Noah Presgrove, 19, was found on the side of a highway with nothing on but his shoes on Sept. 4, 2023, which was Labor Day

Investigators are not investigating Noah Presgrove's death as a murder, authorities confirm to PEOPLE.

The 19-year-old from Oklahoma, who was found on the side of the highway wearing nothing but his shoes on Sept. 4, 2023, which was Labor Day, died of “multiple blunt force injuries,” the medical examiner said in his summary report obtained by PEOPLE.

“Currently,” Oklahoma Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sarah Stewart tells PEOPLE, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol “is not investigating Presgrove’s death as a murder.”

“The investigation is not over,” she added in the email to PEOPLE, noting that both the state highway patrol and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation “continue to investigate” the teen’s death.

Presgrove had gone missing over the Labor Day holiday, following a party that had lasted for days.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Wright later found his body off Highway 81 in Jefferson County at 6:18 a.m. on Labor Day, according to the medical examiner’s summary report.

Noah is listed as an injured “pedestrian” with any vehicle potentially related to his injuries “unknown.”

Days later, the state’s bureau of investigation said they were investigating Noah’s death as “suspicious,” KFOR reported at the time.

Since that time, Stewart says: “Investigators have conducted numerous interviews and reviewed leads and evidence.”

But Dr. Leonardo Roquero — the medical examiner who performed Noah’s autopsy and finalized the case Monday, April 29 — has not determined the manner of the teen’s strange death, checking the box “unknown” in that report field.

It remains unclear Noah became injured and what caused his injuries.

Those with information about the case are encouraged to contact Southwest Regional Communications Center at 580-353-0783.

