NOAA's 2024 Atlantic hurricane season outlook announced Thursday. How bad is the forecast?

The start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is just over a week away, and on Thursday we find out how many storms federal forecasters think we'll see this year.

With an active hurricane season looking likely – thanks to La Niña and record warm Atlantic ocean water – it's possible this outlook could include the most storms ever predicted.

The record number of storms predicted from a preseason outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is "14 to 23 named storms," back in 2010, according to Erica Grow Cei, a spokesperson for the National Weather Service.

The record for most actual named storms in a season is 30, set in 2020. A typical year averages about 14 tropical storms, seven of which spin into hurricanes, based on weather records that date from 1991 to 2020.

Others predict an active season

Other top forecasters are predicting an unusually active season. Colorado State University's hurricane forecasting team, led by Phil Klotzbach, predicted 23 total named storms and 11 hurricanes in its April forecast. That's the highest number of hurricanes ever predicted in an April forecast by Colorado State since the team began releasing predictions in 1995.

Others predicting an active Atlantic season include the UK Met Office and the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which calls for nine hurricanes between April and September, Klotzbach said.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. Most storm activity typically happens from mid-August to mid-October.

Hurricane Idalia approaches the western coast of Florida while Hurricane Franklin churns in the Atlantic Ocean at 5:01 p.m. EDT on August 29, 2023.

Why is this season predicted to be bad?

The season might be unusually active due to a combination of record warm ocean water in the Atlantic and a potential La Niña climate pattern. Warm water gives hurricanes fuel and contributes to a more unstable atmosphere. La Niña − one phase of a cyclical pattern in water temperatures and winds along the equator in the Pacific Ocean − often leads to more active seasons.

Eastern Pacific forecast also coming out

Forecasters will also release their prediction for the eastern Pacific Basin on Thursday. An average eastern Pacific hurricane season produces 15 named storms.

Eastern Pacific storms and hurricanes primarily stay out to sea and seldom affect the U.S. mainland, although some storms do hit the west coast of Mexico. Last year, eastern Pacific Hurricane Hilary and its remnants wreaked havoc across the U.S. Southwest.

