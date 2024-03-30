Is your NOAA weather radio beeping? Here’s a quick fix:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The NOAA Weather Station WXJ-76 in Champaign is back in service after maintenance work interfered with the weekly Wednesday test of the system.

The U.S. National Weather Service of Central Illinois announced Friday that radios in Champaign may start beeping because of the missed test. The test is conducted weekly on Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., or during the next day with good weather. The radio is set to beep once every ten minutes if it has not received a test in previous 10 days.

WEATHER NOW: Easter weekend is here, but storms could spoil the day for a few places

When the next weekly test or weather alert happens, the radio will automatically reset. However, here is how you can stop the radio from beeping immediately:

Unplug the radio’s power cord from the wall Take out the radio’s batteries Wait 15 seconds Put the batteries back in the radio Plug the power cord back into the wall

The clock will need to be reset as well. County code(s) previously entered in the radio will not be affected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.