NOAA predicts active hurricane season in 2024

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOAA National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center predict above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin this year.

NOAA is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). They are forecasting eight to 13 of those to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), and a range of four to seven hurricanes to reach major classification (category three, four or five; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

Is Louisiana ready for hurricane season? Report shows how prepared state is

They highlight many of the factors that have been talked about over the past month heading into the season. Those factors include warmer than normal ocean temperatures in the Atlantic basin, a development of a strong La Nina, and lower wind shear across the Atlantic basin.

While these numbers do not indicate the risk of U.S. landfalls, they do highlight the potential for an above average number of storms through the year. Less wind shear and the lack of the El Nino we had last year could lead more storms to approach the Gulf.

Get prepared now and be ready for the upcoming season.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.