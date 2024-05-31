Noaa predicts 17-25 storms this hurricane season, risks for travelers

ST. LOUIS — Hurricane season starts on June 1st and runs through November 30th. The peak of summer vacation coincides with the onset of hurricane season.

These storms often don’t directly affect St. Louisans at home, but they can have an impact on our travel destinations. Just as the season gets going, Shanna Brown of Chillicothe, Missouri, is heading to Cancun for a wedding.

“The bride chose it because that’s when she wanted to get married and that’s why we have trip insurance,” Brown said.

Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southwest Florida in 2022. Hurricane Ian destroyed places like Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, and Captiva Island. These past hurricanes are still impacting decision-making as some popular vacation spots continue to rebuild.

This season, NOAA is forecasting 17 to 25 named storms, of which 8–13 are expected to become hurricanes, with 4–7 major hurricanes, meaning category 3 strength or higher.

This forecast isn’t surprising to Brown.

“Just like there’s been lots of tornadoes everywhere. It’s just the way the weather’s going now,” she said.

But a forecast like this definitely holds weight for some when it comes to planning summer and fall getaways. Others don’t mind risking it.

“I don’t want to go in August or September because I know it gets bad there anyway,” Brown said.

“I think when people make up their minds to go on a trip, they’re just going to go. They’re going to risk it,” said Marko Oroz, who was traveling to Cancun.

