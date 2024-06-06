NOAA cautions against man-of-war due to sightings at NC beach

Officials are warning beachgoers about Portuguese men-of-war that have washed up on North Carolina beaches, ABC affiliate WCTI reports.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a Marine Life Warning saying the creatures have been spotted at beaches in Pine Knoll Shores, which is in Carteret County.

Though it may look like one, a man-of-war isn’t a jellyfish, but a siphonophore. That means it’s made up of several different organisms sharing a communal purpose. Men-of-war don’t swim but are propelled by wind and ocean currents. They can float in legions of 1,000 or more, according to NOAA.

Its venomous tentacles can cause intense, painful stings and welts on your skin.

If you see one that’s washed up on the beach, NOAA warns against touching it, WCTI said. It can still sting you even weeks after having washed ashore.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the National Weather Service office at 252-223-5737 extension 6.

