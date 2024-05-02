No zebras scouted in the North Cascades, large bear caught on video instead

KIRO 7 News Staff
The Washington State Department of Transportation joked “no missing zebra” on State Route 20 in the North Cascades Highway, because a large bear was sat by the side of the highway Wednesday morning instead.

The missing zebra mentioned has been on the run in North Bend for going on five days now.