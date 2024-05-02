No zebras scouted in the North Cascades, large bear caught on video instead

The Washington State Department of Transportation joked “no missing zebra” on State Route 20 in the North Cascades Highway, because a large bear was sat by the side of the highway Wednesday morning instead.

The missing zebra mentioned has been on the run in North Bend for going on five days now.

No missing zebra on SR 20 North Cascades Highway.

(Thanks to Mickael Blair for letting us share his video)




