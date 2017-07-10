No, New York Mag: Climate change won't make the Earth uninhabitable by 2100

Climate change is a tough issue to cover as a journalist. It's like following a slow-motion train wreck, except significant portions of the population dispute whether there really are trains involved and whether they will, in the end, crash.

There's a constant tension between portraying doom-and-gloom scenarios of drowning cities and deadly heat waves, compared to hopeful stories of mayors and governors and world leaders (outside the U.S.) who are working to cut emissions of global warming pollutants.

The science can be scary, but it shouldn't be paralyzing, and it certainly doesn't justify worrying about whether humans will even be able to survive on this planet by the end of this century.

SEE ALSO: How clean energy is transforming the world, in 5 charts

However, a new, widely-read story in New York Magazine by David Wallace-Wells, goes down the doomsday path and never looks back. It's worth addressing here since it's generating so much conversation online, and climate scientists and journalists are being asked to attest to its veracity.

The magazine cover story, entitled, "The Uninhabitable Earth," takes the bleakest climate science projections and assumes the worst from there. It's one of the darkest portrayals of our climate future that's been written recently, at least from a nonfiction perspective.

In several places, the story either exaggerates the evidence or gets the science flat-out wrong. This is unfortunate, because it detracts from a well-written, attention-grabbing piece. It's still worth reading, but with a sharp critical eye.

In recent years, scientific evidence has solidified around central findings, showing that sea level rise is likely to be far more severe during the rest of this century than initially anticipated, and that key temperature thresholds may be crossed that make life difficult for some kinds of plants and animals to survive in certain places.

View photos A tourist drinks water from a fountain to cool himself in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, on July 9, 2017. More

Image: ONORATI/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Such threshold crossings may even make it tough for humans to live and work in parts of the Middle East, Asia, and tropics.

All of this is scary. However, climate scientists nearly universally say that there is still time to avert the worst consequences of global warming, and that this message needs to be driven home again and again in order to encourage leaders to act. Doom and gloom only leads to fear and paralysis, studies have shown.

The feature story in New York Magazine says scientists, as well as the public, are being too timid in their climate change scenarios.

Wallace-Wells writes:

One prominent climate scientist, Michael Mann of Penn State University, has posted a rebuttal to the piece on Facebook. Mann says he was interviewed, though not quoted or cited by name in the article, and he is disappointed with the published story.

"I have to say that I am not a fan of this sort of doomist framing," Mann said. "It is important to be up front about the risks of unmitigated climate change, and I frequently criticize those who understate the risks. But there is also a danger in overstating the science in a way that presents the problem as unsolvable, and feeds a sense of doom, inevitability and hopelessness."