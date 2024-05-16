‘No Wonder They Shot Him’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Wild Conspiracy Theory

Marjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time in suggesting that the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Wednesday could be linked to his position on COVID vaccines.

The MAGA lawmaker shared a post on X Wednesday which contained a video with English subtitles in which Fico purportedly rails against the treatment of those who opposed vaccination and other government measures to manage the pandemic (The Daily Beast has not verified the translation provided in the clip).

“This is great and courageous,” Greene wrote in her own tweet sharing the video. “No wonder they shot him.”

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico in Stable Condition After Shooting Attack

The original post, which was made by an X user who self-describes as a “Conspiracy Realist” with the handle “@BGatesIsaPsycho,” claimed that Fico had said that his party “WILL NOT support strengthening the Powers” of the World Health Organization and that multiple studies have confirmed “the scandalous consequences of mass vaccination with experimental untested vaccines.”

“Today he has been shot in public ‼️‼️,” the post read. “As of yet no motive for the attack has been given…”

Doctors in Slovakia said Thursday that Fico remains in a stable but serious condition after being shot multiple times in the attack in the town of Handlova, according to the BBC. Tomas Taraba, Slovakia’s deputy prime minister, had said earlier that Fico’s surgery had gone well and that he guessed Fico “will survive.”

Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old man arrested at the scene of the attack, was charged Thursday with attempted murder. Local media reports claim that Cintula, a poet and former security guard, told police he’d planned the attack a few days before it unfolded, and that he was motivated by disagreement with government policies.

Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok said Wednesday that early information indicated the assassination attempt was “politically motivated,” though he did not give a precise motive.

