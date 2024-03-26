No winning numbers for Powerball; Wednesday jackpot now at $865 million

A Powerball drawing for $800 million found no winners on Monday night. An even bigger prize is up for grabs in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday.

Check Powerball winning numbers for 3/25/2024

The winning numbers are 7-11-19-53-68 with a Powerball of 23 and Power Play 2.

The Lottery Association said no one bought a ticket with all six winning numbers from Monday night's latest Powerball drawing.

The next drawing for Powerball is Wednesday, with the jackpot rising to $865 million. If a winner chooses to accept it in a single payout, the prize value is about $416 million, lottery officials said.

What are the odds of winning the lottery?

According to the Texas Lottery, the chances of winning the Powerball drawing are 1 in 292.2 million. There’s a 1 in 24.87 chance at any prize, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

According to Investopedia, there's a better chance of dying from a hornet, wasp or bee sting during your lifetime.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is 10:12 p.m. CT Tuesday, March 26.

The estimated jackpot now exceeds $1 billion, making it the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The winner of the can choose to walk away with over $525 million.

