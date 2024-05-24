No violations found at popular pizzeria: Complaints had been made about parking and alcohol violations

May 24—The Lodi Planning Commission determined a local business had done no wrong after an investigation into illegal parking and alcohol license violations claims made by neighbors.

A handful of residents came out in support of Guantonio's Wood Fired Pizza Wednesday night, stating the Guantone family were respectful, law-abiding owners of the restaurant that has called 600 W. Lockeford St. home for the last four years.

Residents were responding to complaints that many of the restaurant's patrons have blocked neighbors' driveways when parking on nearby streets, loud noise emanated from the establishment, and that there may have been potential Alcohol and Beverage Control license violations committed.

Community Development Department staff said Wednesday's discussion stemmed initially from complaints made by neighbor Sarah Okazaki, who on multiple occasions informed the commission that Gunatonio's patrons would routinely block her driveway on California Street.

Okazaki on Wednesday said she has called Lodi Police Department three times to report the vehicles, and that responding offers issued three tickets.

She also gave the planning commission 28 photos of vehicles blocking several driveways in the Lockeford and California street area the last time she attended a meeting, she said, adding she is now afraid to make reports.

"I called the police once, and somebody did something to my car," she said. "I just wish they wouldn't block my driveway. It's not just in front of my house, it's in front of the doctor's office next door. They park around the corner at the duplex illegally."

Okazaki said she has been to city hall five times about the parking issue, and was told to canvas the neighborhood.

"I did that, and 70% of the neighbors want parking permits in the neighborhood," she said. "I don't want to go that extent."

Staff said an investigation into the complaints was undertaken, and Lodi Police Department officers found no parking violations in the area, nor were any citations issued during business hours.

The single noise complaint was about live music coming from the restaurant on a Saturday evening, staff said, but as officers arrived on scene the band was packing up.

The ABC license violation was in regard to a suspected DUI at the business, staff said, and responding officers found the alleged drunk driver eating inside, and completely lucid.

"This is our heart and soul and everything that we have built up for many years," co-owner Marissa Guantone said. "My husband has been in the industry for 20-plus years, so to hear that any of what has been put forward, that there's been a concern about it without neighbors coming and meeting us themselves, it's really difficult to hear. We welcome cops to go by and ticket people who are not parking properly. We do not support (illegal parking)."

David Claxton said his family eats at Guantonio's every few weeks, and that the staff has been nothing but professional when it comes to serving alcohol.

"We have a son who is going to turn 21 in a couple of months," he said. "He has a girlfriend who is already 21, and what I wanted to share with you, is that every time they are with us, the restaurant cards her and checks her ID. They're always very diligent to ensure that minors are not drinking while they're there in the restaurant."

Suzanne Ledbetter is a regular Guantonio's customer and watches every planning commission meeting. She said while community members have a right to express their frustrations with developments or businesses at meetings, there was no basis for the allegations made against the Guantone family.

"It's impossible to park in front of people's homes when their garbage cans are there Wednesday through Saturday, placed for a reason, which I've seen documented dozens of times because they don't want Guantonio's guests parking there. So it's kind of a moot point," she said. "This started as a parking complaint and ended as a witch hunt with ABC. It doesn't feel good. It doesn't feel business friendly. It doesn't feel like a welcoming place to do business."

Okazaki later explained that she placed the garbage cans in front of her home to reserve space for a hospice nurse who would come to the house to care for her late husband. She said the nurse would sometimes have difficulty finding parking near the house.

"We all know Guantonio's is located in a family neighborhood, and we don't want to block anybody's houses because we also live in this neighborhood," Anna Delgado said. "We actually make it a point to carpool to make sure that we're not blocking anyone's driveway, and so we get home safe. We have designated drivers whenever we go out to make sure everyone gets home in a timely manner."

The commission was not required to vote Wednesday night, but all five members in attendance agreed the business was in compliance without discussion.

Commissioner Magdalena Saldana was absent from the meeting.