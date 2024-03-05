No trial date set for Hull police sergeant accused of assault. Here's what's happening now

A trial date has yet to be set for a Hull police sergeant accused of assaulting his elderly neighbor while off duty in Pembroke last summer.

A scheduled Monday, March 4, court date in the case against Scott Saunders, which had the potential to begin jury selection, was rescheduled to April 18, according to court records.

Saunders was hired by the Hull Police Department in December 2004 and has been a sergeant since 2019. He has been on paid administrative leave from the Hull Police Department since his July 24 arrest.

He turned in his badge and his gun pending the outcome of the case and has been ordered not to have any contact with his accuser as a condition of his release.

He is facing a felony charge of assault and battery on a person 60 or older with injury.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Brandon DeAvilla has been assigned as the special prosecutor in the case. Bringing in a prosecutor from another county is a common practice in cases involving law enforcement to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, according to a previous statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney's office.

Hull Police Sgt. Scott Saunders

Next steps in the Saunders case

When the case – barring another delay – is back before the court next month, jury selection is not guaranteed to begin at that point, or even at all, according to Tina Nguyen, manager of public relations and social media for the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

"It's on for discovery compliance and jury selection, so any outstanding discovery issues will be addressed and then the defense will decide if it will be a jury trial or bench trial," she said, which would then clear the way to set a trial date.

Discovery involves the defense and prosecution sharing information about a case so each side knows what evidence will be presented at a trial. A bench trial would leave the outcome of the case up to a judge, not a jury.

The allegations against Saunders

Saunders is accused of assaulting his 72-year-old neighbor. The officer, who was 46 at the time of his arrest, told police he and his neighbor have a history of disputes.

Saunders’ accuser said he saw the officer walking on the side of the road carrying a paddleboard as he drove past him on Furnace Colony Drive, according to the police report about the incident. He said Saunders then struck his vehicle with the board.

The man said he pulled over and got out of his car.

"As he turned to face Saunders, he (said he) was grabbed and 'sucker punched' … then thrown to the ground with Saunders straddling on top of him," the report said.

Saunders told police the man drove too close to him as he passed.

Saunders told police the man raised his hand as he approached. In response, Saunders said he pushed the man to the ground, got on top of him and held him down.

The man again raised his hand while on the ground, Saunders said, and so he "punched (him) once to the face," the report said.

The altercation was captured in a cellphone video and recorded on Saunders' home security camera. The police report confirms that Saunders struck the accuser's car with the paddleboard, but the man's hands are not visible in the footage.

"Saunders pushes (the accuser) with both hands to the chest area, causing him to fall backwards on the ground," the report said. "As Saunders is on top (of the man), he is seen throwing one punch to the face area ... before standing and walking away from the area towards his residence."

A neighbor recorded the altercation between Scott Saunders, a sergeant with the Hull Police Department, and his 72-year-old neighbor in Pembroke this past July.

The report concludes by stating that in the video, the accuser appeared to give Saunders adequate space and was traveling "at an appropriate speed." It also says that as the two men were speaking, the accuser's hands were not raised.

The Hull Police Department said it is conducting an internal investigation into the allegations.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: April court date could see jury selection in case against Hull cop