No travel advisories, road closures in place for southeast South Dakota due to flooding

Jun. 21—MITCHELL — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory for all state highway sections in southeast South Dakota that are experiencing flooding due to heavy rain in the area, according to a release from the Mitchell office of the SDDOT.

The combination of sustained heavy rainfall and existing saturated ground conditions is causing widespread flooding, making travel difficult to impossible in the southeastern portion of the state. A majority of state and local routes are currently impassable due to standing or flowing water across the roadways. In addition, many of the major streams and river elevations will continue to rise and are not anticipated to peak until this weekend or later.

Interstate 29 is currently blocked at exit 59 at Davis and exit 62 at Canton. Northbound traffic is being diverted around this closure at exit 50 north of Beresford, traveling east to S.D. Highway 11, north to U.S. Highway 18, west to Highway 11 and north to County Road 106 to Sioux Falls. Southbound traffic is being diverted around this closure at exit 64 by Lennox, and there is currently no marked detour due to suitable roads in the area being impassable.

Interstate 90 is currently open but is anticipated to close this evening as the weather system becomes stronger and rainfall increases. Areas on I-90 near Salem and Mount Vernon are significantly impacted by flooding conditions.

Travel impacts are expected to increase throughout Friday and into the evening hours, with a high likelihood of rain continuing through Saturday, June 22. An additional storm system is anticipated to move into the area Friday evening, June 21, that will bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds, hail and possibly a tornado. Motorists can expect additional road closures to be put in place if conditions continue to worsen.

Motorists are reminded to respect all road closures and not drive around barricades. Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid road closures or highway obstructions. Driving into flood water areas can lead to potentially dangerous or life-threatening situations. Due to the expected length of this weather event, all motorists are asked to plan their travel accordingly and not travel in southeast South Dakota if possible.

Please visit

sd511.org

or download the SD511 mobile app to view all current road closures, no travel advisories and highway obstructions. Conditions continue to change rapidly so it's best to actively monitor SD511 traveler information systems.

South Dakota Department of Transportation crews will continue to keep SD511 as up-to-date as possible during this weather event.