There Will Be No Toilets or Barf Bags on Blue Origin Rockets

The marvel of microgravity, the majesty of the universe, the ability to spot your home country as you fly over-these are the things space companies like Blue Origin want you thinking about when you're thinking about booking a suborbital flight. Going to the bathroom? Not so much.

That's the message Blue Origin founder and Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos sent at the 33rd Space Symposium, where he announced that his company's vehicles have no plans to install human waste systems. "Go to the bathroom in advance," Bezos said. "The whole thing, from boarding until you're back on the ground, is probably 40 or 41 minutes. So you're going to be fine. You could dehydrate ever so slightly if you have a weak bladder."

The flight will take passengers 62 miles above the Earth's surface, past the Kármán line that separates the atmosphere from space. For 11 magical minutes, four of them weightless, six passengers at a time will get to experience spaceflight. But if anyone is worried the shock and beauty of seeing the planet from space will overwhelm them to the point they no longer can control their bodily functions? They'll probably want to diaper up. Actual astronauts wore diapers on the moon and spacesuits have long been equipped to handle urine and defecation, so there's no real shame in protecting oneself from the natural elements that would threaten to bother you during what might be the most extraordinary four minutes of your life.

Much of the two-day training at the Blue Origin in Van Allen, Texas will focus on helping individuals become better acquainted with their other paying crew members on the flight, including "etiquette."

"The system has been designed from the very beginning so that the training can be minimal," Bezos said. "You have to know how to strap yourself in and a few other things. But it's not a significant amount of training."

While human waste systems could take up significant amounts of space on a rocket, Bezos is also not issuing the much smaller system of protection, the barf bag. It's a common experience to get motion sickness in weightlessness, to the extent that NASA has its own "Vomit Comet." But those flights travel over 30 individual arcs, while Blue Origin will just take one. Bezos maintains that on the type of flight Blue Origin is providing, vomiting could only be induced on a multi-hour flight.

"[People] don't throw up right away," he said. "We're not going to worry about it. … It's a delayed effect, and this journey takes 10 or 11 minutes. So you're going to be fine."

Despite the company's string of recent technical successes, Bezos also said that the company wasn't even focused on ticket prices yet, with a focus on safely testing their rockets before wondering what people will pay. During a question period after his talk, though, he was asked about the idea of a lottery that could bestow a golden (or blue, as the case may be) ticket upon a lucky winner.

"That's a fascinating idea," Bezos said. "We have not spent a lot of time thinking about that. But I kind of like that idea … So yeah, maybe we should do something like that."

