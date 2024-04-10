‘No Time’ to Lose Against Russia’s War Economy, Lithuania Says

(Bloomberg) -- NATO has “no time” to lose as Europe’s military industry ramps up production to keep pace with Russia’s war economy, Lithuania’s defense chief said.

Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas, speaking in one of his first interviews after taking the post this month, said North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies must be “prepared as fast as possible,” boosting defense spending to at least 2% of gross domestic product.

Russia has proved it can increase the output of its weapons industry and replenish materiel quickly — and Europe can only meet the challenge of the Kremlin’s aggression by bolstering its own military strength.

“If you will be strong, you will deter them,” Kasciunas said in an interview in Vilnius. “If you want to have peace with Russia, be strong.”

The minister said he’ll aim to boost defense spending to 3.2% of GDP in the Baltic nation of 2.8 million, pushing the debate about how Lithuania will raise the budget above 2.7% of GDP projected for this year. The government plans to weigh additional taxes and borrowing this month to fund the increase, he said.

EU member states should also team up for joint defense procurements, Kasciunas said, citing an initiative by Baltic nations to buy Himars systems. Europe’s defense industry shouldn’t be “protectionist” but rather “open to America too,” he said.

Tremendous Deterrence

Kasciunas said his focus will be to increase the ranks of conscripts and engage a broader swathe of society in defense planning and training. Drone production must scale up, he said, adding that learning to operate drones should be become as common as practicing for a driver’s license.

The cabinet member, who was appointed after Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte unexpectedly dismissed his predecessor last month, has been tasked with pushing a transformation of the defense sector faster.

Kasciunas lauded Germany’s military deployment in the country — “big, tremendous deterrence” — part of an ambition to expand to a full brigade of some 5,000 in three years. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius dispatched the country’s first team on Monday.

“Germany is putting a lot of effort, increasing spending, increasing support to Ukraine,” the minister said. “So many warm words to Germany,” whose plans to lift defense spending “is really happening.”

