No-swim advisory in place for Dubois Park in Jupiter after water shows high bacteria count

A no-swim advisory is in place for Dubois Park in Jupiter, seen here in December 2019.

JUPITER — A no-swim advisory is in place for Dubois Park in Jupiter after the Florida Department of Health found high levels of bacteria in its waters.

Tests performed Monday at the park, along the Loxahatchee River just west of the Jupiter Inlet, detected excessive levels of Enterococcus, a bacteria that can cause infections if ingested or if it seeps into skin wounds.

The no-swim advisory does not close the beach but warns anyone who enters the waters to swim or boat to shower promptly once they finish. A similar warning was issued Monday for Midtown Beach in Palm Beach.

The health department's Palm Beach County office will sample the water again this week.

