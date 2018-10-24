No suspicious package addressed to White House: source

The White House is seen from the South Lawn in Washington, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There was no suspicious package addressed to the White House on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Earlier, the source believed there had been a package intercepted. The U.S. Secret Service on Wednesday said it had intercepted suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama in Washington and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in New York.





(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)