No suspects after man fatally shot in Spanaway Monday

No suspects are in custody after a man was fatally shot in Spanaway Monday morning.

At about 11:32 a.m. Monday, deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a shooting in the 3700 block of 159th Street Court East in Spanaway.

Deputies were told a man had been shot inside a home.

When they arrived, deputies detained four people inside the home. A 35-year-old man was transported to a hospital but died en route.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and collected two guns into evidence, however, no suspects were identified.