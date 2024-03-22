No students injured after 2 separate crashes involving Murfreesboro school buses

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – No students were injured after two separate school buses crashed during drop off Thursday afternoon.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said both crashes happened on Mansion Pike just minutes apart.

The first crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, and involved a bus carrying Blackman Middle School students. The bus reportedly clipped a car and both vehicles sustained minor damage.

The second crash happened about 10 minutes later. A driver reportedly had a medical episode and hit the rear bumper of the school bus. The driver was taken to the hospital and no one else was injured, according to police.

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The police department said both crashes are under investigation.

