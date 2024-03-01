No students hurt in Middlefield school bus crash: OSP
Authorities in Geauga County said two pick-up trucks rear-ended a Cardinal Local Schools school bus at 7:41 a.m. Friday.
Pull together your space with 10 expert-approved accessories that only look expensive.
Oil continued to rise on tight supply after two straight months of gains.
Do top women’s basketball prospects have incentive to remain in college into their mid-20s before leaving for the WNBA?
This week's best tech deals include a PS5 bundle for $450, the Apple AirPods Pro for $189 and a bunch of discounts on Anker accessories.
Supporters gathered outside the funeral for the 47-year-old outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who Kremlin officials say was found dead in a remote arctic prison last month.
This gizmo can help soothe your dry, flaky, itchy scalp — and it's nearly 30% off right now.
In a long-expected move, administrators are expected to finalize a recommendation for the adoption of a player-to-coach helmet communications system.
Investors have spent much of this year paring back expectations for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. One Wall Street economists think those expectations should go to zero.
Ford has issued a recall that applies to about 7,500 units of the 2023 and 2024 Bronco. These SUVs are fitted with hardtop windows that can fall off.
The market is kicking off March in a subdued mood as the relief sparked by the PCE reading wears off.
Cleaning your steering wheel should be a regular part of your car care routine. Not only does it keep your hands clean, it can make driving more comfortable.
The former star finished his first round in dead last, but there were still some promising signs.
News about retirement savers reaching the million-dollar mark drew nearly 4,000 comments. Here's what they had to say.
New York Community Bancorp disclosed the exit of CEO Thomas Cangemi, weaknesses in its internal controls, and a tenfold increase in its fourth quarter loss to $2.7 billion.
Lin Dunn's plan to revamp the Fever just got a jolt.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged bankrupt Lordstown Motors with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown has agreed to pay $25.5 million as a result -- money that the SEC says will go toward settling a number of pending class action lawsuits against the company. "We allege that, in a highly competitive race to deliver the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to the U.S. market, Lordstown oversold true demand for the Endurance,” Mark Cave, associate director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said in a statement.
Woot is selling Amazon's largest tablet for an all-time low price of $140.
A mom of two shares how she's teaching her kids to honor Black history.
Alexander Mattison took over for Dalvin Cook and rushed for 700 yards.
Spring has sprung and Target got the memo. Give your hydration habit a refresh with these cute and affordable cups.